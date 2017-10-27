MUMBAI, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report package Wine Markets in Americas to 2021 offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for wines in different American countries. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Wine Markets in Americas to 2021" to its offering.

The research includes historical data from 2010 to 2016 and forecasts until 2021 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



The reports help answer the following questions:

- What is the size (volume and value) of the wine market in different American countries?

- How much wines are produced in different American countries?

- What is the price of wines in different American countries?

- How is the market split into different types of wines?

- How are the overall market and different product types growing?

- How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

- Who are the market players?

Countries Covered:

- Argentina

- Bolivia

- Canada

- Colombia

- Ecuador

- Mexico

- Paraguay

- Peru

- United States

- Uruguay

The latest industry data included in the reports:



- Demand (volume and value) for wines, 2010-2021

- Production of wines, 2010-2021

- Price of wines, 2010-2021

- Wine market size by product type, 2010-2021

- Growth rates of the overall market and different product segments, 2010-2021

- Shares of different product segments of the overall market, 2010, 2016, and 2021



The market data is given for the following product segments:

- Sparkling grape wines

- Other grape wines

- Unfermented grape must

- Vermouth and other flavoured grape wines

- Other fermented beverages



Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

- Gain an outlook of the historical development, current market situation, and future outlook of the wine market in different American countries to 2021

- Track industry developments and identify market opportunities

- Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

- Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the reports. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.

