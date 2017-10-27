

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported a 50 percent increase in profit for the third quarter from last year, while Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a 52 percent increase in profit. The results, which reflect higher crude oil prices as well as improved refining margins, beat analysts' expectations.



Exxon Mobil said its profit rose as commodity prices improved and performance in its upstream as well as downstream segments strengthened.



The company's third-quarter net income was $3.97 billion or $0.93 per share, up from $2.65 billion or $0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items. Exxon Mobil noted that impacts related to Hurricane Harvey reduced earnings by an estimated $0.04 per share.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter grew 12.8 percent to $66.17 billion from $58.68 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $63.39 billion.



Oil-equivalent production for the quarter was 3.88 million barrels per day, up 2 percent from the prior year. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production remained at 2 percent higher than the prior year.



Exxon Mobil's upstream, or exploration and production earnings for the quarter more than doubled from the prior-year period to $1.57 billion, primarily reflecting higher liquids and gas realizations.



Meanwhile, the company's downstream, or refining and marketing earnings grew 25 percent from last year to $1.53 billion, reflecting higher refining margins.



Chemical segment earnings declined nearly 7 percent from last year to $1.09 billion, reflecting weaker margins, partially offset by volume growth.



Meanwhile, Chevron's third-quarter profit rose from last year, reflecting a gain on asset sales, in addition to higher crude oil prices and refining margins.



Chevron's third-quarter net income was $1.95 billion or $1.03 per share, up from $1.28 billion or $0.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.



The latest quarter's results include gain on an asset sale of $675 million and an asset write-off of $220 million.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter grew 20 percent to $36.21 billion from $30.14 billion in the same quarter last year.



Analysts expected the company to earn $0.98 per share on revenues of $30.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales and other operating revenues increased 16 percent to $33.89 billion from $29.16 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Chevron's worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.72 million barrels per day in the quarter, up from 2.51 million barrels per day in the year-ago period.



Chevron's upstream segment's earnings rose 8 percent from last year to $489 million as higher crude oil and natural realizations more than offset higher depreciation expense.



Meanwhile, downstream earnings grew 69 percent to $1.81 billion, reflecting higher margins on refined product sales and higher gains on asset sales.



