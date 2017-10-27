Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Barcode Scanner Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of barcode scanners and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global barcode scanner market can be attributed to the increase in demand for image-based barcode scanners and handheld barcode scanners across end-user industries such as retail, logistics, and healthcare to ensure better management of inventory levels," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Laser barcode scanners and image-based barcode scanners account for the largest share in terms of product types, thus contributing to the growth of the global barcode scanner market," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The major end-user industries driving the growth of the barcode scanners market include retail, transportation, logistics, and healthcare. In the retail sector, buyers are opting for self-checkout barcode scanners over handheld barcode scanners to reduce labor costs and waiting time at the checkout counters. This increases the operational efficiency and has led to the rise in demand for self-checkout barcode scanners, which in turn is driving the global barcode scanner market.

Procurement managers in this market should identify the use of barcode scanners and choose appropriate devices based on their business requirements. Also, the buyers should make decisions regarding the type of barcode scanner required and the specifications that have to be considered when purchasing barcode scanners.

The difficulty faced by buyers in the estimation of budgets is one of the key challenges in this market. They find it difficult to accurately estimate budgets allocated during the purchase of barcode scanners as these devices come in a wide product portfolio with varying product specifications. Therefore buyers need to engage with suppliers that adopt cost-plus pricing strategy where there is high transparency in pricing.

Barcode Scanner Market: Pricing Trends

Cost-plus pricing and volume-based pricing are the two most-widely adopted pricing models in the barcode scanner industry. The cost-plus pricing model offers a high pricing transparency as it allows buyers to understand the detailed cost break-up for manufacturing barcode scanners as well as for providing the additional services whereas the volume-based pricing model offers buyers scope for large discounts during the purchase of large quantities of products, thus increases their negotiation power. The fixed-pricing model helps buyers to compare the prices offered by different suppliers.

