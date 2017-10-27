Hyatt announced today the opening of Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier, marking the entry of the Hyatt House brand into the European market, and the fourth Hyatt House branded hotel to open outside the U.S. in 2017.

The Hyatt House brand offers casual, authentic hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, high-tech and contemporary environment. It allows guests to feel at home, whether they are staying for a night or a month. The design is rooted in extensive consumer insights which indicate that guests seek stylish, comfortable and seamless experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines.

Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier is operated by In Town Hospitality under a franchise agreement. The hotel is a part of Andreas Quartier, a former courthouse being redeveloped by Frankonia Eurobau Andreasquartier.

"The opening of Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier not only marks the first Hyatt House branded hotel in Europe, it also provides the opportunity for more travelers to experience the rich culture this city has to offer," said Larissa Beuleke, General Manager of the hotel. "Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make people feel right at home."

The Hyatt House concept is designed to provide guests a home away from home, and with our smartly designed social spaces and guest rooms, guests can rest in comfort, and come together to socialise just as neighbours usually do."

Located in the heart of the city, Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier will provide an exciting new hotel experience for guests visiting this historical European city. Situated in the Andreas Quarter, the accessible location offers guests a seamless experience as they explore the charming city of Düsseldorf. Located in close proximity to the main train station and Düsseldorf International Airport, the hotel is also nearby the Rhine River embankment and Königsallee, one of the city's most prestigious streets that is home to high-end retailers and theaters. Guests are also only a short walk away from world-class restaurants and bars.

Providing a comfortable environment for guests, the hotel boasts spacious guestrooms and suites with fully equipped kitchens and open living areas, offering all of the neccesities of home. The interior has been designed by Jan Wichers, a renowned German designer whose portfolio includes hotels, restaurants and golfhouses worldwide.

"We are honored to be part of the first Hyatt House hotel in Europe the combination of the hotel's extended stay offering and ideal location will be attractive for families and business and leisure travelers," said Moreno Occhiolini, Chief Executive Officer, InTown Hospitality GmbH. "We believe that Hyatt House Düsseldorf will cater to a growing extended stay market in the Dusseldorf area. We look forward to welcoming guests and making them feel at home."

Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier offers:

102 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms, spacious bedrooms, and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities

with fully equipped kitchens, comfortable living rooms, spacious bedrooms, and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

throughout the hotel and guestrooms The Commons , a comfortable lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize

, a comfortable lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize 24/7 H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries

to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries 24-hour Workout Room to keep fitness routines going

to keep fitness routines going Gathering Rooms with flexible meeting spaces, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser

with flexible meeting spaces, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items, from phone charges to razors

with often-forgotten items, from phone charges to razors Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests staying for 30 or more consecutive nights

program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests staying for 30 or more consecutive nights Additional services, including guest laundry and complimentary grocery shopping available to extended stay guests

There are five Hyatt-branded hotels currently open in Germany, including Park Hyatt Hamburg, Grand Hyatt Berlin, Hyatt Regency Cologne, Hyatt Regency Düsseldorf, and Hyatt Regency Mainz. In addition to Hyatt House Düsseldorf/Andreas Quartier, there are two Hyatt-branded hotels currently under development: Andaz Munich and Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 75 locations throughout the United States, China and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with HyattHouse and WhySettle.

About InTown Hospitality GmbH

InTown Hospitality GmbH is a joint venture between Frankonia Eurobau AG and Moreno Occhiolini. Hyatt House Düsseldorf is the first hotel under the company's management. InTown Hospitality GmbH aims to develop its hotel operation business in Germany and abroad by combining Frankonia's real estate development expertise with Moreno's in-depth knowledge of hotel operations. Moreno Occhiolini is a seasoned hotelier and served as Chief Operating Officer of Rocco Forte Hotels until March 2009.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of September 30, 2017 the Company's portfolio included 739 properties in 57 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Hyatt Place, Hyatt House,Hyatt ZivaHyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. By adoption of a board resolution, Hyatt Corporation has expressly abandoned its rights to the composite mark Classic Residence by Hyatt. This abandonment has no impact on any other trademark owned by Hyatt Corporation, including without limitation, Hyatt and related marks. For more information about Hyatt Hotels Corporation, please visit www.hyatt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005107/en/

Contacts:

Hyatt

Siân Martin

+1 312 780 5797

sian.martin@hyatt.com

or

Hyatt - Europe, Africa, Middle East and Southwest Asia

Simone Loretan

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com