From cost-per-watt on day one to output over 25 - 30 years: The understanding of value in the PV sector has begun to shift. Dow Chemical's Brian Habersberger spoke to pv magazine about the materials helping inform and drive the transition.

Whether it's a single PV module or even a whole array, the focus of the industry has for many years been the cost in terms of installed peak. However, that may be beginning to change, with the importance of LCOE becoming more widely understood, and materials coming onto the market that can push long term performance boundaries beyond what was considered standard.

The R&D Focal Point for PV encapsulants and backsheet materials within Dow, Brian Habersberger spoke to pv magazine about the current and evolving market dynamics, and the role that encapsulants beyond EVA can play.

pv magazine webinar Durability matters - Maximizing Lifetime, minimizing LCOE in PV modules Wednesday, 8. November 2017 17:00 - 18:00Uhr Initiativpartner DOW Registration Link

pv magazine: How would you describe the awareness of the importance of module durability in the market today?

Brian Habersberger: The market is generally aware that durability is important, but has not valued durability in the same way that it values nominal module power output, even though the desired net result of both - more power at lower cost - is the same.

How has that changed over time?

Appreciation for the value of durability has certainly improved along with general manufacturing quality improvements, as well as with programs such as DOE Sunshot, which outline pathways to grid parity and make it clear that these must include improved module lifetime and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...