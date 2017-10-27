

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's final consumer survey sentiments for October is due at 10.00 am ET Friday. The consensus is for 100.7, slightly down from the preliminary reading of 101.1.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1583 against the euro, 114.05 against the yen, 1.0009 against the franc and 1.3086 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



