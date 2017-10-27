In preparation of the INET Production release on November 20, 2017, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic have decided to upgrade INET Test NTF to the same configuration that will be launched in INET Production on November 20, 2017.



With this upgrade, customers will be given the opportunity to test and verify their upcoming production application release prior to November 20.



INET Test NTF upgrade information:



November 1, 2017



Order Entry (OUCH, FIX and FIX Drops):



· Previous optional ORK fields become mandatory on order entry (PartyRole ClientID, Investment Decision Maker, Execution Decision Maker and their respective PartyRoleQualifier values LEI, Natural Person and Algo) and associated fields.



· Nasdaq do populate all three PartyRole fields on outbound regardless if sent in or not (with 0 vlues in the PartyID and PartyRoleQualifer fields, if nothing is entered inbound).



· Algo Indicator, Liquidity Indicator (in OrderAttribute field) and the field to override default DEA* (OrderOrigination) are still optional but if used, they will be populated outbound.



· MMT flags will be activated and populated on outbound messages (MMT values can't be guaranteed Pre-MiFID II since not all MiFID II functionality is activated).



· Validations will be activated for ORK fields, Order Capacity and DEA usage.



· For more details, see Nasdaq Order Record Keeping Guideline available at Nasdaq Technical Information, INET Nordic, Enhancements and Protocol Specifications web pages.



* SA and DMA (DEA) is configured per TraderID, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations, operator@nasdaq.com, to configure TraderIDs for testing purposes.





November 3, 2017



FIX Trade Reporting and FIX Trade Drops



· All remaining FIX 4.2 Trade Reporting ports and drops will be reconfigured to FIX 5.0.



· FIX 5.0 On- and Off-Exchange (OTC) Trade Reporting in Pre-MiFID II configuration (see respective FIX Trade Reporting protocols, section Usage notes Pre-MiFiD II).



· MMT flags will be activated and populated on outbound messages. These flags may be ignored since not all MiFID II functionality is activated Pre-MiFID II (proper MMT values can't be guaranteed on outbound messages).



· See IT-Notice 74/17 and Nasdaq Technical Information, INET Nordic web pages.



ITCH for Reported Trades and NLS



· Since FIX 4.2 Trade Reporting will be decommissioned, the consequence will be that current ITCH for Reported Trades feed will not include any OTC trades.



· On- and Off-exchange trades are published both in Nordic Last Sale (NLS) and GCF/TIP feeds.



· Current ITCH for Reported Trades users should start using NLS or GCF/TIP instead.



· NLS and GCF/TIP will populate MMT flags although the MMT values can't be guaranteed during Pre-MiFID II period (not all MiFID II functionality activated)



Nordic Workstation for INET Test NTF will support both On-Exchange and Off-Exchange (OTC) trade reporting.



Enhancement Information



Latest information regarding upcoming changes is available at the Nasdaq Technical Information, INET Nordic, Enhancements web page. Previously published IT-Notices is to be found at the Nasdaq Technical Information, IT-Notices web page.



Protocol Specifications



INET protocol specifications are available at the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information website, under INET Nordic Protocol Specifications.



Certification/Conformance testing



FIX and OUCH Order Entry and FIX 5.0 Trade Reporting applications will need to be conformance tested prior to the use in INET Production. Latest certification test cases are published at Nasdaq Technical Information, INET Nordic, Certification. Testing is to be commenced in the INET Test (M2) Test environment (MiFID II functionality) and in INET Test NTF for Pre-MiFID II functionality.



To book a conformance test time slot, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations, operator@nasdaq.com



How to order NLS and GCF access



NLS tcp ports (or any other ports) is to be ordered via Nasdaq Member Portal, for assistans please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations, operator@nasdaq.com.



To request for NLS multicast services and GCF access, please contact Global Data Products, dataproducts@nasdaq.com.



Connectivity information is available in respective production and test systems Connectivity Guidelines under INET Nordic Connectivity & Access.



Questions and feedback



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact:



Ronny Thellman Tel: +46 8 405 6313 E-mail: ronny.thellman@nasdaq.com.



Support



For technical questions, please contact:



Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



