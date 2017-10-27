Global Piston Seals Market to 2021

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global piston seals market to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Piston Seals Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is adaptability to withstand harsh industrial operations. Piston seals are one of the key components that are used for leakage control. Increasing harshness in operations carried out in different industries due to the need to support rising demand reduces the overall lifespan of piston seals. The rigorous media and environment within different end-user industries can severely limit the seal life and performance. Therefore, manufacturers are also designing seals with high-quality materials that can handle heavy-duty operations.

One trend in the market is IIoT in leakage detection. The IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) technology is the most valuable technology that is being adopted by many end-users for the early detection of leakage in piston seals. Vibration sensors are embedded at the correct location in the equipment with piston seals so that the leakage can be detected early and can be communicated back to the monitoring system.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is raw material price fluctuation. The cost of raw materials is a key element in deciding the overall cost of the product. Piston seals are manufactured by using raw materials, such as cast iron, aluminum, rubber, graphite, and PTFE. The price fluctuation is not only an issue for manufacturers or piston seals but also for the end-users. The fluctuation in prices often creates differences in the manufacturing of the same version of piston seals from one unit to another. As, many times, manufacturers cannot increase the selling price of one version of piston seals that are manufactured in different units, the return on investment remains very low for them.



Key vendors

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Kastas Sealing Technologies

Parker Hannifin

SKF

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Other prominent vendors

Boca Bearings

All Seals

ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik

Chesterton

Hunger DFE

Greene,Tweed

Seal Science

James Walker

Evco Seals

JETSEAL

MSP Seals



