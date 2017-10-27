PR Newswire
London, October 27
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 26 October 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 26 October 2017 102.00p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue100.34p per ordinary share
27 October 2017
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45