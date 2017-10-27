The "Artificial Intelligence for Hospital Cancer Immunotherapy: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Cancer immunotherapy hospital artificial intelligence market system shipments at $7.4 billion in 2017 are forecast to reach $49.4 billion dollars, worldwide by 2023

These artificial intelligence systems represent a very specialized type of care delivery. Steady growth is anticipated because the severely ill patients with advanced cancer disease can be treated successfully with immunotherapy.

Automated cancer immunotherapies from IBM Watson are implemented with artificial intelligence that looks at patient samples to detect the genetic characteristics of the cancer and isolate the immune particularities of the patient. Systems are able to take a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to looking at imaging and scans. The analysis of patient records, looking for effectiveness of particular treatments is more work than a human can do, the quantity of data is too high, so the artificial intelligence is being used to do that.

Memorial Sloan Kettering physician-scientists are among leaders in the field developing groundbreaking immune therapies that are helping to treat several forms of advanced cancer that were previously untreatable. These scientists have played a lead role in developing and testing the immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors that release the brakes on the immune system.

Hospital care management can leverage artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients for the purpose of personalizing immunotherapy care delivery. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery because it details genetic specificity regarding individual patients.

The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.

The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semisupervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Description and Market Dynamics

2. Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces

3. Cancer Immunotherapy Hospital Artificial Intelligence Products

4. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Research and Technology

5. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Companies

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet

Atomwise

BenevolentAI

Berg

Drug Discovery Artificial Intelligence

Exscientia

General Electric

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Google

IBM

Merck

Numerate

Prognos

Quest Diagnostics

Safeguard Scientifics

twoXAR

Zebra

