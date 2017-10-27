Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Crisis Management Services Procurement Research Report .' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of crisis management services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

Global Crisis Management Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Crisis management firms help businesses to constantly prepare themselves to deal with different forms of crisis by combining the knowledge and skill of a balanced team," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The role of social media in crisis management is predicted to drive the focus on developing an effective and easily implementable strategy to respond to an emerging crisis," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global crisis management market can be attributed to businesses that are leveraging the influence of social media in their marketing campaigns, which is being driven by the high adoption and use of social media platforms by consumers. Also, it has become important for businesses to have an effective social media crisis management strategy as any crisis spreading online through these platforms can have a cascading impact on the brand value of the organization.

One of the best procurement practices that buyers can adopt is to make sure that there is a dedicated crisis management team to collaborate with crisis management service providers and to be aware of the changing developments in the market. In addition, there must be transparency in communication throughout the organization.

A major challenge faced by buyers is the lack of understanding in terms of the magnitude of the crisis. Business managers and entrepreneurs often fail to predict the early signs of their business potentially running into a crisis. Therefore the buyers need to conduct periodic reviews of business plans with the management. Also setting certain trigger points that are oriented to the market performance can help them to understand the issue better.

Crisis Management Services Market: Pricing Trends

Cost-plus pricing and hourly billing are the two widely adopted pricing models in the global crisis management market. The cost-plus pricing model offers higher pricing transparency and also offers buyers a scope for profit margin maximization by adding desired markups whereas in the hourly billing pricing model buyers need to pay only for the number of hours that the crisis management specialist spends on the project. It also offers a comparison of rates among other services providers. The performance-based pricing model offers a high level of customization.

