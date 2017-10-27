Ground Control Station Market Worth 5.25 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Ground Control Station Market by Type (Mobile, Portable), Platform (Airborne, Land, Marine), System (Hardware, Software), Services (Integration, Maintenance, Upgradation/Modernization, Training, Leasing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 2.91 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.25 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing number of UAVs and growing demand for lightweight and portable ground control stations for warfare operations are going to boost the demand for ground control stations in the coming years.

Portable segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the portable segment of the ground control station market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing commercial application of unmanned systems. The trend of miniaturization of drones is also one of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Airborne segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into airborne, land, and marine. The airborne segment is expected to have a higher CAGR due to the increasing application of drones in military and commercial sectors.

Based on system, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the ground control station market in 2017.

Based on system, the hardware segment is estimated to dominate the ground control station market in 2017. The hardware segment includes physical parts of a ground control station. The high price of hardware components such as command module, processor module, antenna control module, data link module, video receiver module, and GPS module contributes to the dominance of this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for ground control stations during the forecast period.

The ground control station market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in territorial disputes and the constant dispute between India, China, and Pakistan over the occupancy of bordering areas will drive the market for ground control stations in this region.

Major players operating in the ground control station market include Elbit Systems (Israel), Raytheon Company (US), Lockheed Martin (US), L3 Technologies (US), Textron Systems (US), General Dynamics (US), AERODRONES (France), Robosys Automation and Robotics (India), Asseco Poland SA (Poland), AL Marakeb (UAE), Real-Time Innovations (US), and UAV Solutions (US).

