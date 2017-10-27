The thin-film maker topped $1 billion in quarterly revenue with impressive profitability and a strong war chest as it continues its retooling for Series 6.

Pending trade action through the Section 201 case has most of the U.S. industry concerned about the future and is already having negative effects on many U.S. and international solar companies active in this market. Many - but not all.

First Solar, whose thin-film PV modules are not covered in the scope of the case, is riding high. This was further evidenced in its third quarter results, with the company reporting more than $1 billion in quarterly revenue, a 19% operating margin and $206 million in profit.

And while this quarter's results got a particular boost due to revenue recognition from the sales of the 280 MW-AC California Flats and 40 MW-AC Cuyama projects, First Solar is really succeeding based on demand for its modules. This has intensified due to the Section 201 case.

First Solar reports 4.5 GW-DC of module bookings in 2017 to date, which brings it to 7.4 GW of modules which have been booked but not yet delivered. This is over two years' worth of output, even before the impact of idled lines for First Solar's retooling is considered, and the company notes that it has contracts to supply modules into 2020.

"We ...

