The Italy-based PV equipment manufacturer is soon to finish commissioning of another South-East Asia project, a 20 MW line in Indonesia, by December 2017.

Ecoprogetti, Italian PV turn-key production line provider, has just completed the installation of a 200 MW PV module manufacturing line in the Philippines.

The manufacturing line is flexible to produce both 60 and 72 cell modules, including Ecoprogetti-made electroluminescence (EL) and current (IV) tester. The line has production efficiency higher than 12 modules/hour and requires low and easy maintenance.

The company is looking for newer emerging markets around the world, and seems quite aggressive in its efforts to capture the market.

One of the emerging solar markets is Indonesia. Up to now there are still 10,000 isolated villages, almost 15 million people ...

