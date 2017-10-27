The "Weight Loss and Weight Management Market by Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Diet, and Weight Loss Services Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The weight loss and weight management market is expected to reach USD 245.51 billion by 2022 from USD 175.94 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, growing obesity, and the launch of new and advanced products are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, market growth may be hindered due to the high cost of low-calorie diets and deceptive marketing practices.

By equipment, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. The fitness equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing accessibility to gyms and continuous technological development in equipment are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on diet, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into meals, beverages, and supplements. The beverages segment is expected to dominate this market, due to the growth of the obese population and increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

Based on service, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into fitness centers, slimming centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs. The online fitness centers segment is expected to account for the largest share due to increasing awareness about health and fitness among the population, which has resulted in a significant increase in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe. The online weight programs segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the popularity of online programs offered through Internet subscriptions.

List of companies profiled in the report

Atkins Nutritionals (US)

Herbalife (US)

Nutrisystem (US)

Ethicon (US)

Covidien (US)

Apollo Endosurgery (US)

Brunswick (US)

Amer Sports (Finland)

Johnson Health Technology (Taiwan)

Technogym (Italy)

Weight Watchers (US)

Jenny Craig (US)

eDiets.com (US)

VLCC Healthcare (India)

Slimming World (UK)

Gold's Gym (US)

Duke Diet Fitness Center (US)

