Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Contract Compliance Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of contract compliance services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005381/en/

Global Contract Compliance Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growth of the global contract compliance services market can be attributed to the increasing demand for management of regulatory and legislative changes which mainly stems from industries such as healthcare and automotive," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Also growth in global business activities due to factors such as globalization has increased the use of pirated software in organizations this, in turn, has fueled the demand for contract compliance services," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Report Insights

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of global contracts by large organizations to enhance their global value chain. Also, a significant growth of regulatory standards especially in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in APAC has driven the demand for contract compliance services in countries such as China and India.

Procurement managers should engage with suppliers that provide proper compliance risk framework as this will help buyers to change their vendors or distributors quickly if they do not meet the specified requirements. Choosing contract compliance service providers that keep its assessments updated will help buyers in avoiding non-compliance.

One of the key procurement challenges faced by buyers includes difficulty in finding suppliers with expertise in managing global contracts. Therefore the service providers should use escalation and de-escalation clauses in the contracts so that buyers do not incur any loss.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Contract Compliance Services Market Pricing Trends

The fixed fee is the most widely adopted pricing model in the contract compliance services industry. The fixed-fee pricing model facilitates easy benchmarking of price quotes against competitors. It also helps in budgeting as the fee is already decided for the entire contract. The hourly-billing model enhances cost saving as it is billed only on the number of hours spent by contract consultants on buyers' project whereas the retainer-fee model is more suitable for long-term contracts.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Drone Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Retail Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Social Media Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005381/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com