China Orthodontic Services Market Report 2017 - Key Vendors are Arrail Dental, Bybo Dental Group & Q & M Dental Group

The "Orthodontic Services Market in China 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The orthodontic services market in China to grow at a CAGR of 16.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Orthodontic Services Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Prevalence of periodontal disease in adults and pediatric population. Periodontal diseases such as bleeding in gums are prevalent among the adult and pediatric population. Smoking, inadequate oral hygiene, diabetes, and low awareness about dental health are major causes of periodontal diseases in people. In the country, insurance companies do not provide reimbursement for dental examination and treatment plans, restricting most people from opting for them. However, many people in urban areas visit dental clinics due to the awareness about dental diseases and related services, which increases the demand for improved dental services.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Privatization through domestic and foreign investments. People in China generally have a negative attitude toward the private healthcare system. Despite this factor, the government is focusing on the necessity of private investors to improve healthcare services, both general and dental.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of invisible orthodontic devices. The cost of invisible orthodontic devices is significantly high compared with the conventional methods, which involve the use of metal braces. The overall medical expenditure includes dentists' fees, type of invisible orthodontics used and associated therapies, and the number of braces. The high cost of products restricts people from undergoing orthodontic procedures.

Key vendors

Arrail Dental

Bybo Dental Group

Q & M Dental Group

Other prominent vendors

ParkwayHealth China

PureSmile

Dental Bauhinia

International Medical Center (IMC)-Dental Clinic

SS Dental Clinic

IDC Dental

Southern Cross Dental Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Service Channels



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



