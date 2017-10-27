Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco) and LS Industrial Systems (LSIS) have finished building a 28 MW solar project on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, backed by 13.7 MWh of storage capacity.Total investment in the installation has been estimated at JPY 11.3 billion, Kepco said in an online statement. The Korean utility holds an 80% stake in the project, which is the first PV plant it has financed, developed and built outside of South Korea. The electricity will be sold to regional Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power at a feed-in ...

