Up to 150,000 Rwandans will be given access to electricity by next generation utility BBOXX, after it successfully closed the deal on a $5 million facility with Deutsch Asset Management's essential Capital Consortium.

Essential Capital Consortium is a fund managed by Deutsch Asset Management, a 20 year veteran in the sustainable investing sector. Atlas Mara's Rwandan entity; Banque Populaire du Rwanda (BPR) will manage the facility.

The trilateral deal between BPR, Atlas Mara, and BBOXX is the first of its kind in the industry and is further evidence of the ground made by BBOXX in terms of its fundraising abilities. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...