Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Corporate Meeting Cards Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of corporate meeting cards and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global corporate meeting cards market can be attributed to end-user industries such as air travel and hospitality that are actively collaborating with corporate meeting card service providers to cater to the growing demand," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Payment methods such as checks for B2B transactions, especially for paying the rent for the venue and accommodation, have seen a steady decline due to the growing adoption of electronic payments across different businesses and industries," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of this market is mainly due to the rise in the use of corporate meeting card programs which offer businesses with an efficient payment processing system that is easier to monitor. It is also beneficial for vendors and internal staff members that are assigned with the M&E spend. This system also drives cost savings by increasing accounts receivables turnover and reduced storage costs by decreasing the need for paper-based payment documents.

Procurement managers should identify and engage with service providers that possess expertise in payment technologies. This will ensure uninterrupted support to optimize and expand the corporate meeting card program across divisions and subsidiaries. Hence it is necessary for buyers to select suppliers considering their market reputation as well. Buyers should also gauge suppliers based on the awards won by them, especially those related to banking and financial statements.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers in this market includes the challenges to control the damages caused by loss of corporate meeting cards. The loss of cards may result in security concerns such as fraudulent charges. Therefore the service providers must ensure that the card issuer has the required security feature to block the card in case the cardholder reports suspicious transactions.

Corporate Meeting Cards Market Pricing Trends

Interchange plus and subscription pricing are the two widely adopted pricing models in the global corporate meeting cards market. The interchange-plus pricing model is a transparent pricing model as it clearly defines the percentage to be paid for both bank and payment service providers whereas the subscription-based pricing model is more cost-effective for large volume transactions. The blended pricing model offers buyers an advantage by minimizing their management efforts. This pricing model also reduces risks related to payments for various transactions done using meeting cards.

