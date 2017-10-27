Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Amkor Technology, ASE, JCET, Powertech Technology & SPIL

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth of advanced system in package (SiP) modules. A system in a package refers to the technology that enables the integration of several integrated circuits (ICs) within a single package. These packages combine many of the functions performed by different ICs into a single module, which can perform all these operations single-handedly.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of cloud-based servers and big data services. Cloud computing is an Internet-based computing technology that allows devices with limited processing or storage capabilities to store and process data and resources on remote servers; the processed information is delivered back to the original device in real time. With the information collected by various devices becoming increasingly large and complex, the demand for cloud computing applications is growing exponentially.
Key vendors
- Amkor Technology
- ASE Group
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)
- Powertech Technology
- Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)
Other prominent vendors
- Chipbond Technology
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- FormFactor
- Formosa Advanced Technologies
- King Yuan ELECTRONICS
- Lingsen Precision Industries
- PSi Technologies
- SIGNETICS
- Tessolve Semiconductor
- Tianshui Huatian Technology
- Unisem
- UTAC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by service
- Assembly services
- Testing services
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Semiconductor assembly and testing services market in APAC
- Semiconductor assembly and testing services market in Americas
- Semiconductor assembly and testing services market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Growth of advanced system in package (SiP) modules
- Increasing focus of semiconductor suppliers on core competencies
- Growing demand for FOWLP solutions
PART 11: Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- Amkor Technology
- ASE Group
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)
- Powertech Technology
- Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)
PART 13: Appendix
