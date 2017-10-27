Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Amkor Technology, ASE, JCET, Powertech Technology & SPIL

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global semiconductor assembly and testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth of advanced system in package (SiP) modules. A system in a package refers to the technology that enables the integration of several integrated circuits (ICs) within a single package. These packages combine many of the functions performed by different ICs into a single module, which can perform all these operations single-handedly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of cloud-based servers and big data services. Cloud computing is an Internet-based computing technology that allows devices with limited processing or storage capabilities to store and process data and resources on remote servers; the processed information is delivered back to the original device in real time. With the information collected by various devices becoming increasingly large and complex, the demand for cloud computing applications is growing exponentially.



Key vendors

Amkor Technology

ASE Group

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)

Powertech Technology

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL)

Other prominent vendors

Chipbond Technology

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

FormFactor

Formosa Advanced Technologies

King Yuan ELECTRONICS

Lingsen Precision Industries

PSi Technologies

SIGNETICS

Tessolve Semiconductor

Tianshui Huatian Technology

Unisem

UTAC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xxps3w/global





