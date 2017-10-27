Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Deep Sea Freight Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the logistics, warehousing and transportation industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of deep sea freight services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global deep-sea freight market can be attributed to the increasing dependence on sea freight as a cost-effective mode of transport," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "The demand for break bulk and reefer shipping is expected to grow at a marginal rate due to the limited reach for shipping products within specific geographies. Also, buyers are increasingly outsourcing logistics services to reduce complexities and to benefit from cost savings," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global deep-sea freight market can be attributed to the rise in trade and commerce of commodities such as agricultural products, metals, forest products, textiles, machinery, vehicles, and cargo which act as major drivers for the global deep-sea freight market in the last few years.

Buyers should engage with suppliers that offer multimodal transport via rail and road to optimize lead times, reduce inventory costs, and minimize freight costs, thereby optimizing terminal-to-terminal shipping capabilities. Additionally, the use of multimodal transport also helps reduce carbon emissions.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers in the global deep-sea freight market include difficulties associated with real-time tracking and tracing of shipments. Real-time tracking is essential as it helps in better inventory management of raw materials and also helps to maintain supply chain consistency. Therefore the suppliers must provide real-time location trackers that give accurate information on the location and the estimated time of arrival.

Deep Sea Freight Market Pricing Trends

Terminal-to-terminal and Integrated services pricing are the two widely adopted pricing models in the deep sea freight industry. The integrated services pricing model facilitates scalability and flexibility of resources as per requirements. It also includes the pricing for various integrated services such as sea logistics, insurance and brokerage, customs handling, and ground transportation among others. The terminal-to-terminal pricing model is more cost-effective for transporting cargo between ports. This pricing model also helps maximize utilization of shipping space.

