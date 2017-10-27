Global Card Printer Market to 2021 - Emergence of Technology to Combine Mobility and Document Solutions

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Card Printer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global card printer market to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Card Printer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume and replacement, and spares market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing focus on big data management. Nowadays, retailers are interested in accessing customers' information and their product preference data across multiple platforms. The data generated is used by the CRM division to deliver better customer experience. This creates a large amount of data, which has to be analyzed by the merchants for the formulation of better marketing strategies. The cards are used to capture data regarding the buying behavior of the customers. T
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of card transactions and applications. There is an increasing adoption of plastic cards for payments, which is one of the major drivers for the global card printer market. Factors complementing its growth include the underlying economic conditions, rising standards of living, and, most importantly, the entry of a large portion of the population into the banking system. Plastic cards such as debit and credit cards are increasingly being used in retail stores, hospitals, cafes, food chains, and restaurants.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of other cashless options. There are many cashless options available in the market for the customers. The most common of these are the mobile applications, which are available in the form of mobile wallets. These mobile wallets can store the bank details of the subscriber and facilitate the payment through the banking transactions. The payment can be routed even without debit or credit cards. The money can be transferred to these wallets directly from the bank account. Some of the applications like PayPal or Paytm use QR codes that are generated after billing.
Key vendors
- Entrust Datacard
- HID Global
- Zebra Technologies
Other prominent vendors
- Evolis
- Magicard
- NBS Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by technology
- Global card printer market by technology
- Global card printer market by thermal technology
- Global card printer market by others technology
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Increasing focus on big data management
- Increasing demand for color printing
- Evolution of digital printing and integrated cards
- Advent of erasable printing technology
- Emergence of technology to combine mobility and document solutions
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendors
- Entrust Datacard
- HID Global
- Zebra Technologies
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6p7gwb/global_card
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716