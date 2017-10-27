Reaction Monitoring Market Worth 1.52 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Reaction Monitoring Market by Technology (Spectroscopy (MS, IR, UV, NMR, Raman), Chromatography (GC, LC), Calorimetry, Titrimetry, XRD), Mode (Quantitative, Qualitative), End User (Research, Pharma-Biotech, Food & Beverages Co) - Global Forecasts to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.15 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The report analyzes and studies the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Reaction Monitoring Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse62 Market Data Tables and36 Figures spread through165Pages and in-depth TOC on"Reaction Monitoring Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/reaction-monitoring-market-52531136.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry; expansion of the food and beverages industry; and Increasing public-private investments in life science research are driving the Reaction Monitoring Market. However, high product costs associated with analytical instruments is the major factor restraining the market growth to a certain extent.

Based on technology, the spectroscopy segment is estimated to account for the largest segment of the market in 2017

On the basis of technology, the Reaction Monitoring Market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, X-ray diffraction, calorimetry, and titrimetry. The spectroscopy segment is expected to account for largest share of the Reaction Monitoring Market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the widespread use of spectroscopic techniques, increasing drug development pipelines, and stringent regulatory compliance for drug manufacturing & food processing protocols.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=52531136

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

Based on end user, the Reaction Monitoring Market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, life science and genomic research facilities, food and beverage industry, pollution monitoring and control industry, and other end users. The pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global Reaction Monitoring Market in 2017. The large share of this segment is mainly due to factors such as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period due to the stringent regulations for pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing (such as cGMP, cGLP, and EXCiPACT certification) and increasing usage of analytical techniques during quality assessment during drug manufacturing.

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Reaction Monitoring Market

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=52531136

Geographically, the Reaction Monitoring Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Reaction Monitoring Market in 2017. The growth of this region is attributed to the availability of private-public funding & investments for life science research, stringent regulatory framework for drug development & commercialization, effective implementation & industrial compliance with food safety regulations, rising adoption of technologically advanced pollution monitoring & control products, and growing number of clinical researches in this region.

The major players in the market are Agilent (US), Danaher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker (US), Waters (US), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Merck (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Mettler-Toledo International (US), and HORIBA (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (Systems, Detectors), Consumables (Columns) and Accessories (Auto-sampler Accessories), Applications (Life science Research, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-instrumentation-market-1258.html

Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology (Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR, Microscopy), Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Pharma-Biotech Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/life-science-chemical-biotech-instrumentation-market-38.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/healthcareit

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets