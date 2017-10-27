Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Corporate Strategy Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of corporate strategy consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005411/en/

Global Corporate Strategy Consulting Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growth of the corporate strategy consulting services market can be attributed to the growing business complexities and the need to sustain in the competitive marketplace," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "The increased need for the organizations to remain competitive is driving organizations to enter new markets and develop new products via strategies formulated by consulting firms," added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The advances in technology, especially in analytics and IT-related processes are the major factors driving the growth of corporate strategy consulting market. Also, the growing business complexities and the need to sustain in the competitive marketplace are driving the demand for strategy consulting globally.

Buyers should define the issues and its background based on which the strategies must be formulated. They should provide clarity on the industry to which the buyers belong and geographies where the buyers business exists.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers in this market includes the difficulties in assessing skillsets possessed by consultants as inadequate and improper skillsets might result in financial losses and unwanted delays. Therefore the buyers need to ensure that consultants possess the necessary skills and expertise to work on consulting assignments.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Corporate Strategy Consulting Services Market Pricing Trends

Pricing models help clients and consultants in defining the scope of work, understanding client-consultant relationships and to gauge client involvement. The fixed fee pricing model is the most commonly adopted model by corporate strategy consultants followed by the time and material model. The fixed pricing model is easy to implement as it facilitates ease of budgeting whereas time and material pricing model provides greater control over budget and project execution. Incentives are provided to suppliers, facilitating effective and efficient performance in the risk-reward pricing model.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Retail Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Social Media Analytics Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Energy Consulting Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Customs Audit Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Managed Print Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005411/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com