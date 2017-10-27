Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize announces departure of Hanneke Faber as Chief eCommerce and Innovation officer

Zaandam, October 27, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Hanneke Faber, Chief eCommerce and Innovation Officer, has decided to leave the company at the end of December to pursue another career opportunity. A search for her successor is underway.

Dick Boer, CEO Ahold Delhaize: "I want to thank Hanneke for her valuable contribution to Ahold Delhaize and her energy and inspiration in defining and executing our digital and omni-channel growth strategy since 2013. She leaves us well on track to deliver close to €3 billion of online consumer sales in 2017, and nearly €5 billion by 2020. While I am sorry to see her leave, I wish her all the best in her future career as well as her personal life."

"In the past years we have made good progress in making the local customer experience seamless anywhere, anytime across our brands by combining thriving networks of brick-and-mortar stores and strong online businesses."

Our eCommerce operations in the Netherlands and Belgium as well as in the United States have increasingly become an integral part of the business. Reflecting this, since February 2017, the Brand President of Peapod is reporting to Ahold USA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Holt. As of January 1, 2018, the Brand President of bol.com will report to Wouter Kolk in his capacity as Chief Operating Officer Netherlands and Belgium. This will allow Ahold Delhaize to further leverage the successes and best practices of both bol.com, the number one online retail platform in the Netherlands and Belgium, and ah.nl, the number one online food retailer.

Hanneke's successor will take on a new role of Chief Digital Officer and will be responsible to drive digital transformation and innovation, including loyalty data analytics and personalization, key elements of the Better Together strategy. Also we will continue to coordinate best practice sharing in eCommerce across the brands to benefit from our global scale.

