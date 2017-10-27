Regulatory News:

Dalenys (Brussels:NYS) (Paris:NYS) (ISIN BE0946620946 -- Mnemo NYS) publishes the following information based on Article 15 §1, section 1 of the Act of 2 May 2007 (the "Act") on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies (Loi relative la publicité des participations importantes dans des émetteurs dont les actions sont admises la négociation sur un marché réglementé et portant des dispositions diverses Wet op de openbaarmaking van belangrijke deelnemingen in emittenten waarvan aandelen zijn toegelaten tot de verhandeling op een gereglementeerde markt en houdende diverse bepalingen) (the "Law").

On 26 October 2017, the board has (i) approved a capital increase in the framework of the authorised capital, by the issuance of 321,541 new shares, and (ii) enacted the exercise of a total of 664,000 subscription rights giving right to a total of 664,000 new shares in the company.

To date, the capital of Dalenys is therefore the following:

Total share capital (EUR) 24.699.110,75 Total number of shares representing the capital 18.857.946 Total number of profit shares with voting rights 3.432.944 Total number of voting rights 22.290.890 Total existing subscription rights (each subscription right

entitles the holder to one new share upon exercise) 9.000 Total number of voting rights that may result from the

exercise of such subscription rights (one voting right per

new share) 9.000 Threshold set by the articles of association 3%

About Dalenys

Founded in 2002 by Jean-Baptiste Descroix-Vernier, Dalenys -NYS- (formerly Rentabiliweb) offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants. Ranked #1 of French Fintech by Frenchweb in June 2016, Dalenys offers solutions that integrate transactional and marketing data to increase the conversion of the customers during their purchasing path. With around 200 employees in France and abroad, listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (C compartment), the company rigorously applies the ten principles laid out by the UN Global Compact and is eligible to the FCPI investment funds and to the French PEA-PME savings plan. Dalenys website: www.dalenys.com

