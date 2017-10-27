Cannabis Sativa Inc.: Cannabis Sativa iBudtender Team Runs Hempcon Cup Competition at Halloweed San Francisco

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Cannabis Sativa (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com), a Cannabis Sativa, Inc. subsidiary, is again running the Hempcon Cup competition at HALLOWEED, a Prop 215 friendly event in San Francisco's Cow Palace on October 27-30, 2017.

The iBudtender booth should be buzzing, as there will be multiple monitors showing Cup results, raffles, giveaways and information about the products entered into the Hempcon Cup competition. At the show, iBudtender will assemble the Hempcon Cup judge's packs, arrange product testing, and keep records of the feedback for all the Hempcon Cup product entries, enabling the judges to grade the competition and give best product awards for Hempcon and other Hempcon Cup events.

In addition to hosting the Hempcon Cup competition, iBudtender will be accepting vendor applications to link to iBudtender.com. Dispensaries, delivery services and canna-businesses are invited to visit the iBudtender booth and sign up at the show. The iBudtender website features patient reviews, nutritional information, directions, warnings, local availability and more. Product searches may be based on preferences, needs, symptoms or conditions, then ordered locally for pickup or delivery.

"We encourage anyone interested in this technology to stop by the booth and speak with the iBudtender team or contact them directly after the show," said David Tobias, President of Cannabis Sativa. "The iBudtender team expects to draw significant interest in its services." Interested parties can contact iBudtenders sales team for more information at (888) 655-9551 Ext. 1.

HALLOWEED is a Hempcon medical marijuana show, and caters to those who may benefit from the medical use of marijuana. HALLOWEED is touted as one of the premiere events of the year with live A-list entertainment and exhibits including medical marijuana dispensaries, collectives, caregivers, evaluation services, legal services, educational institutes, equipment, accessories, and much more.

