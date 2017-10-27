Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Opinion Polling Services Procurement Research Report' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of opinion polling services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the opinion polling services market can be attributed to the changing customer perceptions and attitudes that require constant monitoring to deliver successful products," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tribid Bora. "The rapid growth of social media has resulted in high rate of information sharing, which is influencing purchase decisions both online and offline. Hence, buyers look for agile solutions that can address the gaps and provide valuable insights on consumer behavior and purchase patterns," added Tribid.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global opinion polling services market is mainly due to the growth in the popularity of online polls that is enabling easy collection of data. In APAC, the market is growing steadily with slow adoption of advanced technologies. Companies in these regions are more inclined towards conducting opinion polling services through in-house teams.

Buyers should engage with suppliers that possess efficient survey design capabilities and those who can keep customers engaged. A well-drafted questionnaire is an important requisite to obtain desired responses from customers as well as limit the risk of respondent fatigue. Also, conducting pilot test surveys can help in evaluating whether the survey methodologies are selected based on the specific client requirements.

Inaccurate results due to bias errors and lack of standardized tools to evaluate results are major challenges faced by buyers while procuring these services. High instances of bias errors can affect the accuracy of opinion polls. Hence buyers need to implement multiple data collection techniques which would help them avoid bias errors.

Opinion Polling Services Market Pricing Trends

In the global opinion polling services industry, fixed fee and rate-card pricing are the two widely adopted pricing models. In the fixed-fee pricing model, billing complexities are relatively less, and also it is easier to compare prices across agencies whereas the rate card pricing model helps in easy comparison of services across several firms. The project-based pricing model is more suitable for short-term requirements. The retainer-fee pricing model is another pricing model that is adopted by buyers in this market, and it allows buyers to estimate budgets based on varying requirements.

