Global Elastomeric Couplings Market 2017-2021: Merger and Acquisitions in the Couplings Market

The global elastomeric couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Elastomeric Couplings Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness. The elastomeric couplings have always faced trouble in terms of torsional stiffness. However, with the emergence of new couplings with torsional stiffness and high torque transmission, elastomeric couplings are expected to witness a greater demand during the forecast period. These features are offered in a compact package, with variance in coupling size. Stiffness is a factor that can be simply changed by changing the arrangements and material properties of the elastomer elements.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advantages of elastomeric over other metal couplings. Elastomeric couplings offer better flexibility than any metal coupling. They can transmit torque between two shafts with the help of the material they are made of, such as rubber or urethane. The resilience of the elastomeric couplings offers various degrees of torsional softness, which is a unique advantage of elastomeric coupling over other metal couplings. Their capability to prevent misalignment, both angular and parallel, is better in comparison to other couplings. The power intensity of elastomeric couplings is defined as torque-carrying capacity with respect to the coupling size. This factor of elastomeric coupling is also lower than other couplers. Also, with no frictional wear between components, there is a minimal need for maintenance.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Withstanding rise in temperature. The rise in temperature restricts the use of elastomeric couplings. The material loses its strength with the rapid increase in temperature. The normal temperature endurance limit is 200F- 250F and anything exceeding this can eventually reduce the strength of the elastomer to zero.
