Global Elastomeric Couplings Market 2017-2021: Merger and Acquisitions in the Couplings Market

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Elastomeric Couplings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global elastomeric couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Elastomeric Couplings Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness. The elastomeric couplings have always faced trouble in terms of torsional stiffness. However, with the emergence of new couplings with torsional stiffness and high torque transmission, elastomeric couplings are expected to witness a greater demand during the forecast period. These features are offered in a compact package, with variance in coupling size. Stiffness is a factor that can be simply changed by changing the arrangements and material properties of the elastomer elements.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advantages of elastomeric over other metal couplings. Elastomeric couplings offer better flexibility than any metal coupling. They can transmit torque between two shafts with the help of the material they are made of, such as rubber or urethane. The resilience of the elastomeric couplings offers various degrees of torsional softness, which is a unique advantage of elastomeric coupling over other metal couplings. Their capability to prevent misalignment, both angular and parallel, is better in comparison to other couplings. The power intensity of elastomeric couplings is defined as torque-carrying capacity with respect to the coupling size. This factor of elastomeric coupling is also lower than other couplers. Also, with no frictional wear between components, there is a minimal need for maintenance.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Withstanding rise in temperature. The rise in temperature restricts the use of elastomeric couplings. The material loses its strength with the rapid increase in temperature. The normal temperature endurance limit is 200F- 250F and anything exceeding this can eventually reduce the strength of the elastomer to zero.



Key vendors

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

Regal Beloit

Other prominent vendors

DieQua

R+W Antriebselemente

Rathi

Siemens

System Components

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast - 2016 to 2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global compression elastomeric coupling - Market size and forecast

Global shear elastomeric coupling - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global elastomeric coupling in automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global elastomeric coupling in heavy machinery industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global elastomeric coupling in machine tools industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global elastomeric coupling in other industry - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Global elastomeric couplings market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global elastomeric couplings market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Global elastomeric couplings market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGE



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness

Couplings for runout table application

Merger and acquisitions in the couplings market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmp37h/global





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716