Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2017) - Far Resources (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R) (OTC Pink: FRRSF) has released assay results for 60 rock samples from the Zoro Lithium Property. The Zoro Lithium Project, located in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba, covers a number of known lithium pegmatite occurrences.

Manitoba has been ranked as the world's second best jurisdiction foe mining investment by the Fraser Institute.

Company's prospectors collected 60 representative rock chip samples from historic trenches and pits in Dykes 2,3 and 4. These samples were analyzed for multiple elements including lithium and related metals.

High grade lithium with maximum values of 1.42% and 2.71% Lithium Oxide (Li20) were documented from Dykes 2 and 4 respectively.

These results increase the number of known high grade lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes on the Zoro property thereby providing targets for upcoming diamond drilling.

Keith Anderson, President & CEO, stated: "The number of significant lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes on the Zoro property continues to grow as our geoscientific data becomes available. Two prospecting teams are now on our newly acquired ground at Zoro to explore for new lithium-bearing pegmatite. We also anxiously await assay results from our recently completed drill program on Dyke 1. The geological setting and exploration of our Zoro property and results from research into new exploration guidelines for the property will be presented at the upcoming Manitoba Mining Convention where we will also have a booth."

The company will be giving two presentations at the Manitoba Mining and Minerals Convention, November 15th and 16th, at the RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue, Winnipeg. (www.gov.mb.ca/iem/convention/)

The first presentation will be a description of the geological setting and exploration of the Zoro lithium-bearing pegmatites by Shastri Ramnath, Principal Geologist at Orix Geoscience. The second presentation, by Dr. Robert Linnen of the University of Western Ontario, will describe the results of research into geochemical and mineralogical haloes adjacent to the Zoro Dyke 1 pegmatite, and their application to the exploration on the property.

The company has a second property, the Winston Project in New Mexico, a historic mining property with potential for silver and gold.

The shares are trading at $0.42, and with 91 million shares currently outstanding, the company is capitalized at $38.2 million.

For more information, please visit www.farresources.com, contact Keith Anderson, President & CEO, at 604-805-5035 or email keith@farresources.com.

