

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger King is giving away free Whopper sandwiches to the first 500 guests in clown costume for the Scary Clown Night that it will host.



The burger chain said that select restaurants across the U.S. will serve free Whopper Sandwiches to anyone who comes dressed as a clown on Halloween. The offer is valid from 7 p.m. to close October 31, 2017.



Burger King noted that clowns are the third most sought after Halloween costume of 2017.



'We don't usually talk about clowns. But for this Halloween, come dressed as a clown to eat like a king,' Alex Macedo, president, North America, for the Burger King brand, said.



'This Halloween, select Burger King restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas and Salt Lake City, Utah will be full of frightening clowns eating flame grilled Whopper sandwiches and Halloween will never be the same,' Burger King said.



All participating clowns are encouraged to post their scary clown costumes and tag @BurgerKing with ScaryClownNight.



Burger King also launched a promotional video for the 'Scary Clown Night' that takes a jab at McDonald's Corp.



In the video, a young man biking through the streets is chased by clowns to claim their free whoppers. The first clown in the video bears a striking likeness to Ronald McDonald, the iconic mascot of McDonald's.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX