DEADLINE TODAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. ("Vitamin Shoppe" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSI) for possible violations of federal securities laws from March 1, 2017 through August 6, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vitamin Shoppe shares during the Class Period should contact the firm by October 27, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Vitamin Shoppe made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's retail segment was continuing to dramatically decline; that the Company's ongoing "reinvention plan" had been unsuccessful and brought more than $168 million in goodwill impairment, and it was not properly recognizing that impairment charge; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news reached the public, Vitamin Shoppe's stock price declined materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

