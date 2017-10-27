Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart-drug delivery systems, announces today that it won the CPhI Pharma Awards 20171 in the "IT, mHealth and Digitalization" category, thanks to its range of connected devices. The event took place on October 24 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Frankfurt, Germany.

Created in 2004 by CPhI Worldwide2, CPhI Pharma Awards are one of the most prestigious award of the pharmaceutical industry. Presented during CPhI Worldwide exhibition, these awards recognize each year innovators' excellence and new thinkers who are committed to advancing the industry.

This internationally recognized pharmaceutical show, organized in collaboration with ICSE, Innopack, P-MEC and FDF, welcomes more than 42,000 professionals of the sector and 2,500 exhibitors from 153 countries. This event allows participants to establish new business relationships, to meet international partners and learn about the latest trends in the industry. Each sector of the pharmaceutical market was represented at this fair, which took place on October 2017, from 24th to 26th in Frankfurt, Germany.

This international competition, which received more than 200 entries for the 2017 edition, distinguished winners in 19 categories. BIOCORP has distinguished itself as a true innovator in connected medicine, winning the first prize in the "IT, mHealth and Digitalization" category with its range of connected devices. BIOCORP has demonstrated the excellence and the degree of technology thanks to its Inspair sensor (intelligent sensor that transforms a conventional inhaler into a connected and communicating device) or its DataPen (reusable and communicating pen-injector).

"We are thrilled to receive this CPhI Pharma trophy, one of the most prestigious in the pharmaceutical industry. This award represents a new recognition of BIOCORP expertise and excellence in the field of connected medicine, which is more than ever at the heart of our innovation policy. This award, presented in the presence of pharmaceutical sector key players but also of our peers, once again underlines our ability to develop innovative devices geared towards patients, with the ultimate goal of better therapeutic follow-up ", comments Eric Dessertenne, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BIOCORP."

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 48 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

