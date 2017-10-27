Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market to 2021 - Growing Adoption of Digital and High-Resolution Technologies

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global photoacoustic imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in the number of non-communicable diseases. The number of chronic diseases is increasing worldwide due to several unhealthy habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, and the lack of exercise. These illnesses are increasing the number of patients in the healthcare facilities. Owing to a sedentary lifestyle, an unbalanced diet, and urbanization, the number of people with diabetes is rising significantly. In 2012, more than 20 million Americans had diabetes. According to WHO, the number of people suffering from diabetes grew from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, globally.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High investment, equipment, and installation costs. The cost of photoacoustic imaging systems is high. Moreover, the investments involved in the laboratory setup and the additional renovation costs of medical facilities will hinder the growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market. The hospital and clinic infrastructure in countries such South Africa and Mexico is still in the developing stage, and high investments are required to set up imaging modalities in such facilities. The cost involved in setting up an integrated operating room with photoacoustic imaging systems and other medical imaging systems is around $4 million. Moreover, the configuration of such systems is complex, which increases the price of the systems.
Key vendors
- Endra
- FUJIFILM VisualSonics
- kibero
- Prexion
Other prominent vendors
- Canon
- echofos
- EKSPLA
- Esaote
- Hitachi Medical
- illumiSonics
- InnoLas Laser
- Micro Photo Acoustics
- PA Imaging
- Seno Medical Instruments
- TomoWave
- VibroniX
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
- Types of photoacoustic imaging systems
- Characteristics of photoacoustic imaging
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global photoacoustic imaging market by application
- Global photoacoustic imaging market by pre-clinical
- Global photoacoustic imaging market by analytics
- Global photoacoustic imaging market by clinical
- Global photoacoustic imaging market by geography
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Enhancement of healthcare facilities
- Growing number of skin and eye disorders
- Growing adoption of digital and high-resolution technologies
- Competitive scenario
- List of abbreviations
PART 13: APPENDIX
