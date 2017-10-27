Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market to 2021 - Growing Adoption of Digital and High-Resolution Technologies

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global photoacoustic imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in the number of non-communicable diseases. The number of chronic diseases is increasing worldwide due to several unhealthy habits, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, and the lack of exercise. These illnesses are increasing the number of patients in the healthcare facilities. Owing to a sedentary lifestyle, an unbalanced diet, and urbanization, the number of people with diabetes is rising significantly. In 2012, more than 20 million Americans had diabetes. According to WHO, the number of people suffering from diabetes grew from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, globally.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High investment, equipment, and installation costs. The cost of photoacoustic imaging systems is high. Moreover, the investments involved in the laboratory setup and the additional renovation costs of medical facilities will hinder the growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market. The hospital and clinic infrastructure in countries such South Africa and Mexico is still in the developing stage, and high investments are required to set up imaging modalities in such facilities. The cost involved in setting up an integrated operating room with photoacoustic imaging systems and other medical imaging systems is around $4 million. Moreover, the configuration of such systems is complex, which increases the price of the systems.

Key vendors

Endra

FUJIFILM VisualSonics

kibero

Prexion

Other prominent vendors

Canon

echofos

EKSPLA

Esaote

Hitachi Medical

illumiSonics

InnoLas Laser

Micro Photo Acoustics

PA Imaging

Seno Medical Instruments

TomoWave

VibroniX

