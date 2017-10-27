Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market 6.1% CAGR to 2022 led by Carbidopa/Levodopa Segment

PUNE, India, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Parkinson's disease treatment market size will reach $5.69 billion by 2022 from $4.24 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.1% between (2017-2022) driven by the growth in aging population and the associated increase in the prevalence of Parkinson's disease and government funding for research, while hospitals to dominate the market during the forecast period according to ReportsnReports.com.

Key players operating in the Parkinson's disease treatment market include Teva (Israel), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GSK (UK), AbbVie (US), Merck (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Impax Laboratories (US), Lundbeck (Denmark), UCB (Belgium), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Acadia (US), Sun Pharma (India), Wockhardt (India), Dr. Reddy's (India), Intas (India), US World Meds (US), Zydus Cadila (India), Cipla (India), Strides (India), 1 A Pharma (India), and Upsher-Smith (US).

Geographically, the Parkinson's disease treatment market is dominated by Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is expected to command the largest share of the Parkinson's disease treatment market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing aging population, presence of key players, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The Asian region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By distribution channel type, the Parkinson's disease treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages such as 24/7 ordering, home delivery, and discounts on medicines are the driving factors for this segment.

On the basis of drug class, the Parkinson's disease treatment market is classified into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO-inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, anticholinergics and other drugs. The carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is mainly driven by its potency and wide adoption in the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 70% and Tier 2 - 30%

By Designation: C-level - 62%, Director Level - 21%, Others - 17%

By Region: North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, Asia - 30%

The report analyses the Parkinson's disease treatment market by drug class, distribution channel, patient care setting, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides the competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the report analyses developments and strategies adopted by key players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. The above-mentioned market research data, market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions to be successful in the market.

Another research titled Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the global overactive bladder treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach $4.19 billion by 2022. The neurostimulation and BOTOX treatment segments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The solifenacin to dominate the global overactive bladder treatment market during the forecast period. RoAPAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017-2022). Companies such as Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Allergan Plc (Ireland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Endo International plc (Ireland), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. (Japan), Sanofi (France), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (India), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Cogentix Medical Inc. (U.S.) have been profiled in this 236 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1141875-overactive-bladder-treatment-market-by-pharmacotherapy-anticholinergic-solifenacin-oxybutynin-fesoterodine-darifenacin-mirabegron-botox-neurostimulation-disease-type-idiopathic-and-neurogenic-bladder-over-st-to-2022.html

