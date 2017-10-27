EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Tintri, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Tintri, Inc. ("Tintri" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TNTR). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares on or about the Company's initial public offering on June 30, 2017 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the November 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Tintri shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

The Complaint alleges that Tintri made false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the Company experienced distraction, disruption, and sales attrition during its IPO; and as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On September 7, 2017, Tintri held an earnings conference call for the second quarter. During the call, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Klein stated that "Q2 revenue grew 27% over the same quarter a year ago, at the low end of our expectations," and that this was "primarily due to distraction, disruption and some sales attrition occurred during and after our IPO." When this information was announced, shares of Tintri fell in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP