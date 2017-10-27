sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

IDO Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Key Players are Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb & Kyowa Hakko Kirin

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IDO Inhibitors - A Pipeline Analysis Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IDO inhibitors. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The IDO (indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1, IDO1, IDO-1, INDO, indoleamine-pyrrole 2,3-dioxygenase) inhibitors pipeline analysis report includes ongoing clinical and non-clinical trends in the global IDO inhibitors market. Most of the pipeline therapeutics are in early stage of development, the market is yet to witness first IDO inhibitor launch and its impact on overall oncology market.

Indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) is one of the several immune checkpoints involved in tumor immune escape. It is an intracellular heme-containing enzyme that initiates the first and rate-limiting step of tryptophan degradation along with the kynurenine pathway. By inhibiting IDO, researchers hope to restore immune system responses so that cancer cells can be more easily identified and destroyed.

As most of the IDO inhibitors are currently in the very nascent stage, predicting the future is not sensible at this point of time. However, if it succeeds to enter the market in coming years, then IDO inhibitors may not only transform the way to treat advanced melanoma, but also how the treatment for non-small lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer are being carried out with the existing therapies. Most likely that would be huge news for the researchers and the patients as well.

The global IDO inhibitors market is still to witness its first approval for the various type of solid tumors. The majority of the pipeline molecules are still in pre-clinical stage, a few being in Phase II, and only one candidate made its way to Phase III stage of development so far.

Major companies

  • Pfizer
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Ido Inhibitors: An Insight

Part 05: Regulatory Framework

Part 06: Pipeline Landscape

Part 07: Comparative Analysis

Part 08: Indication Analysis

Part 09: Therapeutic Assessment By Therapy

Part 10: Therapeutic Assessment By Roa

Part 11: Therapeutic Assessment By Molecule Type

Part 12: Key Companies

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3vcfsb/ido_inhibitors

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire