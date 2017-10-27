SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Tech Data Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Tech Data Corporation ("Tech Data" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TECD) for possible violations of federal securities laws from June 1, 2017 through August 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tech Data shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the November 24, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Tech Data made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that it was experiencing execution and operational issues; that these issues were impacting the Company's financial performance and that it would not achieve its guidance; and therefore, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 31, 2017, during a conference call to discuss results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2017, Chief Executive Officer Robert Dutkowsky disclosed that the Company was experiencing execution and operational issues that "impacted us in this quarter in a way that was much larger than we anticipated." When this news was announced, Tech Data's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

