Global Commercial Immersion Blenders Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Immersion Blenders Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global commercial immersion blenders market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Commercial Immersion Blenders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing preference for commercial immersion blenders with removable shaft. Nowadays, end-users such as restaurants are focusing on increasing the customer base, improving customer service, and enhancing overall productivity. Use of different sets of equipment to prepare food items may impact the efficiency as the focus will be on managing the many equipment.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need to overcome jar size issues. Commercial jar blenders are mainly used for blending food and drinks such as chocolate chips, carrots, almonds, ice, smoothies, soup, frozen cocktails, and others. They are designed specifically to blend items using a jar. This highlights one disadvantage of such blenders. The capacity of the jar used for blending is limited, and when large quantities need to be blended, the blending process has to be repeated in batches. This results in time wastage and reduced productivity for end-users.
Key vendors
- Dynamic
- Robot Coupe
- Sirman
- Univex
- Waring
Other prominent vendors
- BakeMax
- bamix
- Electrolux Professional
- Fimar
- Gusto Equipment
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- Kisag
- KitchenAid
- Metcalfe Catering Equipment
- Sammic
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
- Market overview
- Corded commercial immersion blenders
- Battery-powered commercial immersion blenders
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
- US
- UK
- China
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
- Growing preference for commercial immersion blenders with removable shaft
- Influx of new products with improved features
- Product innovations and patents
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
- Dynamic
- Robot Coupe
- Sirman
- Univex
- Waring
- Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n74jlc/global_commercial
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716