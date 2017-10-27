Global Commercial Immersion Blenders Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Immersion Blenders Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global commercial immersion blenders market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Commercial Immersion Blenders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing preference for commercial immersion blenders with removable shaft. Nowadays, end-users such as restaurants are focusing on increasing the customer base, improving customer service, and enhancing overall productivity. Use of different sets of equipment to prepare food items may impact the efficiency as the focus will be on managing the many equipment.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need to overcome jar size issues. Commercial jar blenders are mainly used for blending food and drinks such as chocolate chips, carrots, almonds, ice, smoothies, soup, frozen cocktails, and others. They are designed specifically to blend items using a jar. This highlights one disadvantage of such blenders. The capacity of the jar used for blending is limited, and when large quantities need to be blended, the blending process has to be repeated in batches. This results in time wastage and reduced productivity for end-users.



Key vendors

Dynamic

Robot Coupe

Sirman

Univex

Waring

Other prominent vendors

BakeMax

bamix

Electrolux Professional

Fimar

Gusto Equipment

Hamilton Beach Brands

Kisag

KitchenAid

Metcalfe Catering Equipment

Sammic

