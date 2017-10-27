SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICPT). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from May 31, 2016, through September 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the November 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Intercept shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Intercept made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that its lead product candidate, Ocaliva, entailed undisclosed safety risks, including death, to patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis ("PBC"). As a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On September 12, 2017, Intercept issued a letter that warned physicians against overdosing patients with Ocaliva, advising them that the drug has been connected to liver injuries and death among patients suffering from PBC. On September 21, 2017, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued a safety announcement entitled "FDA Drug Safety Communication: FDA warns about serious liver injury with Ocaliva for rare chronic liver disease," warning doctors after reports of multiple deaths linked to the drug. When this news went public, shares of Intercept dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

