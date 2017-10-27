Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal long chain dicarboxylic acid market report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global long chain dicarboxylic acid (LCDA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%. The market is growing at a very fast pace because of the rise in demand for LCDA, to produce nylon and polyamides, from countries and regions such as China, the US, and Europe.

The market comprises of only a few players due to which the market is concentrated and is dominated by the key players. The competition comes mostly from the companies in APAC, based on the technological advancements in the products and competitive prices. These companies are focusing more on R&D, which has helped them survive in the market and gain popularity with time.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The growth of the global LCDA market is directly proportional to the growth of the commercial and the industrial end-user market. The rise in awareness of the use of green products has led to the growth of LCDA, as its by-products are biodegradable and eco-friendly."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Cathay Industrial Biotech has many subsidiaries, which are engaged in developing and manufacturing LCDAs, biobutanol, and biobutanol co-products and by-products. The company sells its products to customers in the chemical industry, supplying the automobile, textile, and consumer product industries in China, the US, and Europe. The company produces a wide variety of high-quality long-chain diacids using bioprocesses.

Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries is a specialty chemicals company, which engages in the production of polymer materials and intermediates, for the rubber and plastics industries. It also produces specialty chemicals for daily-need consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products. The company provides eco-friendly and energy-efficient system solutions for the automotive sector and the paints, coatings, and construction industries.

Henan Junheng Industrial Group Biotechnology

Henan Junheng Industrial Group Biotechnology is known to offer LCDA products to its various end-users. It produces synthetic nylon resin, senior spice musk-T, senior nylon plastic, high-temperature electrolyte, high-grade copolymer, polyamide hot melt, cold-resistant plasticized agents, advanced lubricants, and high-class paints and coatings. These products have applications in the chemical industry, the light industry, pesticide, medicine, and liquid crystal materials.

Shandong Hilead Biotechnology

Shandong Hilead Biotechnology is a biotech company, which develops and produces LCDA series products and downstream products from light gas oil, a petroleum by-product. It provides products worldwide to various end-users such as the chemical industry, the light industry, pesticide, medicine, and liquid crystal materials. The products are used as the main raw materials for synthetic musk-T, co-polyamide, hot-melt adhesives, and nylon engineering plastics.

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Zibo Guangtong Chemical produces LCDAs series, long-carbon-chain nylon resin and products, top-grade PA nylon hot-melt adhesives, zirconia, zirconium oxychloride, stabilized zirconia, zirconia superfine, and zirconia nanopowder. These products are widely used in spices, pesticides, pharmaceutical synthesis, high-performance ceramics, astronautics, nuclear energy, shippers, automotive, and strategic new materials.

