Global Submarine Power Cable Market Report 2017: Increasing Inter-Country & Island Connections

The global submarine power cable market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Submarine Power Cable Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is bladeless wind turbines. Offshore wind turbine is one of the major end-user segments of the submarine power cable market as the energy generated from offshore wind farms is transported using these cables. With the change in trend toward renewable energy projects, wind turbines have become one of the main sources of renewable energy in both onshore and offshore segments.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing inter-country and island connections. According to the IEA, there will be a 40% rise in power demand, with most of the power satisfied with the help of renewable sources of energy owing to increasing environmental concerns. As a result, most of the countries are trying to invest on renewable projects such as wind and tidal energy projects that will increase the demand for submarine power cables. However, there are many countries or islands that are not able to generate electricity according to their demand.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is damages caused to cables by human interventions. Cables are easily exposed to damages owing to the manufacturing material used in them. Also, in the case of submarine cables, damages can occur due to several reasons. The major reason for the damages in submarine power cables is owing to the accidental issues created by fishing boats or ships. To reduce this risk, cables are laid deep under the seabed by taking trenches. However, accidents still happen as the anchor of the ships gets hooked to these cables.

Key vendors

General Cable Technologies

Nexans

NKT Group

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Other prominent vendors

Belden

Hangzhou Cable

Hengtong Marine Cable System

KEI Industries

LS Cable & System

Southwire

ZTT

