

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported adjusted net income for the third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its adjusted net income fell to $1.07 million, or $0.07 per share. This was down from $2.07 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $82.43 million. This was down from $83.75 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Mln. vs. $2.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.07 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.2% -Revenue (Q3): $82.43 Mln vs. $83.75 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX