

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small loss. After a positive start, the market pared its gains over the course of the trading session. Traders were in a cautious mood due to the worsening of the situation in Catalonia.



The Parliament of the Catalonia region has voted in favor of breaking away from Spain and founding an independent state. The Spanish Senate has subsequently approved the disqualification of the Catalan regional government.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.18 percent Friday and finished at 9,183.42. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall loss of 0.6 percent. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.20 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.12 percent.



Specialty chemical company Clariant declined 0.9 percent after it and U.S. company Huntsman scrapped their proposed merger. The decision was made after activist investor White Tale, who opposed the merger, increased its stake in Clariant to 20 percent.



UBS dropped 0.8 percent. The banking giant issued a cautious outlook after reporting a 14 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. Credit Suisse also weakened by 1.1 percent.



Building materials and solutions company LafargeHolcim fell 0.9 percent after saying that it is in talks with South African cement manufacturer PPC regarding a possible transaction in Africa.



Swiss Life decreased 1.6 percent, Julius Baer surrendered 1.5 percent and Dufry lost 1.1 percent.



Aryzta climbed 1.6 percent and Lonza rose 1.2 percent. Sonova gained 1.0 percent, Vifor Pharma advanced 0.9 percent and Geberit added 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX