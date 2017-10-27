Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market 2017-2021 - Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Technology for Medical Imaging

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the report is new product approvals and launches. The global orthopedic medical imaging market is witnessing an increasing trend of new product launches and approvals. Several key vendors such as Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems have received regulatory approvals for their orthopedic medical imaging devices in the last two to three years.
According to the report, one driver in the report is increasing incidence of orthopaedic diseases and bone injuries. The incidence of many orthopedic diseases and bone injuries such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, and serious limb trauma injuries is increasing. According to the CDC, in the US, in 2017, 54.4 million adults had arthritis, and the number is expected to reach approximately 60 million by 2025.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the report is increasing preference for refurbished imaging equipment. The global orthopedic medical imaging market is witnessing the increasing adoption of refurbished orthopedic medical imaging devices. Many small diagnostic centers and standalone hospitals are adopting refurbished orthopedic medical imaging devices as they provide significant cost savings when compared with new orthopedic medical imaging equipment. The average cost of a refurbished digital X-ray system is approximately 20% less than the cost of a new X-ray system. Like new imaging device manufacturers, refurbished medical imaging device providers also offer benefits such as warranty and after sales services.
Key vendors
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems
Other prominent vendors
- Carestream Health
- EOS imaging
- Esaote
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- PLANMED OY
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
- Overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Segmentation by product type
- Overview
- X-ray systems
- CT scanners
- MRI scanners
- Ultrasound systems
- Nuclear imaging systems
PART 07: Segmentation by geography
- Overview
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
PART 08: Segmentation by end-user
- Overview
- Hospitals
- Radiology centers
- ASCs
PART 09: Decision Framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market Challenges
PART 11: Market trends
- New product approvals and launches
- Strategic M&A and collaborations
- Adoption of hybrid imaging systems for nuclear imaging
- Growing adoption of cloud-based technology for medical imaging
PART 12: Vendor landscape
- Competitive landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Appendix
