Technavio's latest market research report on the global mobile crushers and screeners marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005654/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mobile crushers and screeners market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for artificial sand will drive the growth of the global mobile crushers and screeners market. Factors like environmental regulations introduced by governments and the cost of transportation of the river sand increasing the overall costs of building infrastructure will boost the demand in this market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global mobile crushers and screeners market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Mobile crushers and screeners have low fuel emissions

Introduction of automation in mobile crushers and screeners

Integration of IoT in mobile crushers and screeners

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Mobile crushers and screeners have low fuel emissions

The establishment of stricter norms and regulations by vehicular, environmental, and equipment emission controlling bodies across the world will initiate the launch of new products with low carbon emissions. If increasing number of countries try to follow the EU and the US emission standards with respect to construction equipment, then the vendors in this market will be prompted to manufacture equipment with fewer carbon emissions. This has prompted many vendors to start producing mobile crushers and screeners that have low carbon emissions. This will help vendors to have a stock of upgraded mobile crushers and screeners that comply with the US and the EU emission standards in case other countries need to adopt these emission standards too.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on construction,"The introduction of new emission norms are expected to increase the fuel efficiency of mobile crushers and screeners. These changes will attract an increasing number of buyers, as lower fuel consumption on this equipment will reduce fuel costs for project owners and reduce the overall costs of projects."

Introduction of automation in mobile crushers and screeners

Automation is the future of construction and mining equipment. A mobile crusher is fed with raw rocks and ores that should be crushed by a conveyor belt or vehicles, and these processes should be done manually. However, operating mobile crushers manually takes more time and require a highly skilled operator. This operation time can be reduced by connecting the mobile crushers with other associated equipment through the Internet of Things (IoT). The automation of this process can help every construction equipment to work simultaneously without much interruption and attention.

"The implementation of automation in the functioning of mobile crushers and screeners will minimize the operation time and reduce the overall cost of construction or mining projects. These benefits will encourage companies to invest heavily in mobile crushers and screeners. This will also encourage vendors in manufacturing mobile crushers and screeners that are compatible with automated construction and mining equipment," says Gaurav

Integration of IoT in mobile crushers and screeners

The integration of IoT in mobile crushers and screeners will help save the time of operation and beneficial in detecting a malfunction in equipment remotely and helps to connect these devices directly with project managers help in easy monitoring. With the help of the IoT, the performance of mobile crushers and screeners can easily be monitored by integrating remote monitoring systems with the GPS (Global Positioning Systems). This integration will ensure real-time updating of data such as fuel efficiency malfunction, assigning series of activities in advance, and operating mobile crushers and screeners from remote locations.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Roofing Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Mobile Homes Market 2017-2021

Global Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171027005654/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com