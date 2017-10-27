INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against J. Jill, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against J. Jill, Inc. ("J. Jill" or the "Company") (NYSE: JILL). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares pursuant and/or traceable to the March 9, 2017 initial public offering (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the December 12, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased J. Jill shares in connection with the IPO, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, the Registration Statement filed in connection with the IPO contained false and misleading information because J. Jill's purportedly unique and superior sales and marketing approach did not insulate the Company from adverse trends affecting the overall retail industry, like it claimed. The Company was carrying increasing amounts of slow moving inventory and would need to significantly markdown sale items and increase promotional efforts in an attempt to continue its sales growth. Also, the Company's brick-and-mortar stores were experiencing difficulty attracting customers and maintaining profitability, which would result in the Company closing up to eight stores in fiscal 2017 - thereby diminishing the Company's gross margins and impairing its ability to service its long-term debt. Since the IPO, J. Jill's stock price has fallen more than 62%, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

