Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development divests its holdings in Xspray and receives SEK 12.5 million directly and additionally SEK 0.8 million via KCIF's sale

STOCKHOLM - October 27, 2017. Karolinska Development today announces that the company has sold its entire holdings in Xspray Pharma AB. Furthermore, KCIF Co-investment Fund KB is also selling its shares in the company. In total, the transactions generate SEK 13.3 million to Karolinska Development.

In September of 2015 Karolinska Development divested its holdings in Xspray to new owners. In conjunction with this, an earn-out agreement was signed which gave Karolinska Development and KCIF Co-Investment Fund KB, a holding company jointly owned by the European Investment Fund and Karolinska Development, the right to receive shares in Xspray should the company be listed in the future. Karolinska Development had the right to receive 462,155 shares directly and an additional 29,692 shares via KCIF corresponding to 3.74% of the company. Xspray was listed in September 2017, and Karolinska Development as well as KCIF have now divested their entire holdings for a total amount of SEK 13.3 million.

"Karolinska Development's sale of the shares in Xspray is an example of how our strategy with earn out-agreements can result in a good outcome. The liquidity from the sale will strengthen our cash position and will be well suited for future investments," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

