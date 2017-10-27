Global Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2017: Driven by Growing Adoption of IoT Devices

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global printed circuit board market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Printed Circuit Board Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of IoT devices. Globally, there has been rapid development in deploying smart devices that can adjust according to the changing dynamics of next-generation consoles, laptops, televisions, and mobile devices to be introduced into the market. This will result in having additional electrical and communication components in devices, thus increasing the number of printed circuit boards. Printed circuit boards are platforms on which ICs and connections to other electronic devices are installed and served as the brains of electrical devices. The high growth of IoT devices will accelerate the demand for printed circuit boards from OEMs of smart devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high adoption of printed circuit boards in connected vehicles. The connected vehicles are defined as the vehicles that are equipped with wireless and wired technologies and can connect with mobile computing devices such as smartphones. Users can unlock their car, check the status of batteries on electric cars, track the location of the car, or remotely start the climate control system with the help of a smartphone. The increasing focus on customer safety and the tightening of vehicle safety regulations resulting from an increase in the number of accidents are leading to the growth of connected cars.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuations in raw material prices.

Market Trends:

Information driven riding

Growing adoption of IoT devices

Industrie 4.0

Emergence of 5G networks

Automation of medical mobility product

Key vendors

Nippon Mektron



Zhen Ding Tech

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Other prominent vendors

CMK

Daeduck Electronics

Dynamic Electronics

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

LG Innotek

Others



