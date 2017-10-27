Global Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2017: Driven by Growing Adoption of IoT Devices

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Printed Circuit Board Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global printed circuit board market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Printed Circuit Board Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of IoT devices. Globally, there has been rapid development in deploying smart devices that can adjust according to the changing dynamics of next-generation consoles, laptops, televisions, and mobile devices to be introduced into the market. This will result in having additional electrical and communication components in devices, thus increasing the number of printed circuit boards. Printed circuit boards are platforms on which ICs and connections to other electronic devices are installed and served as the brains of electrical devices. The high growth of IoT devices will accelerate the demand for printed circuit boards from OEMs of smart devices.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the high adoption of printed circuit boards in connected vehicles. The connected vehicles are defined as the vehicles that are equipped with wireless and wired technologies and can connect with mobile computing devices such as smartphones. Users can unlock their car, check the status of batteries on electric cars, track the location of the car, or remotely start the climate control system with the help of a smartphone. The increasing focus on customer safety and the tightening of vehicle safety regulations resulting from an increase in the number of accidents are leading to the growth of connected cars.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuations in raw material prices.
Market Trends:
- Information driven riding
- Growing adoption of IoT devices
- Industrie 4.0
- Emergence of 5G networks
- Automation of medical mobility product
Key vendors
- Nippon Mektron
- Zhen Ding Tech
- TTM Technologies
- Unimicron
Other prominent vendors
- CMK
- Daeduck Electronics
- Dynamic Electronics
- Kingboard Chemical Holdings
- LG Innotek
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5scvbf/global_printed
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716